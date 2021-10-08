Barloworld (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $8.90

Shares of Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.78.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Investec upgraded Barloworld from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -52.35, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.24.

Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment; Automotive and Logistics; and Corporate. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Sandton, South Africa.

