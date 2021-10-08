Bata Price Hits $0.0286 on Top Exchanges (BTA)

Bata (CURRENCY:BTA) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Bata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. Bata has a market cap of $144,585.49 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bata has traded down 91.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.92 or 0.00324674 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Bata Coin Profile

Bata (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 8th, 2015. Bata’s total supply is 5,052,601 coins. The official message board for Bata is medium.com/@bata.io . Bata’s official website is bata.io . The Reddit community for Bata is /r/batamoney and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bata’s official Twitter account is @Bata_Money and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Buying and Selling Bata

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bata directly using US dollars.

