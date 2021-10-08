Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.03

Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.03 and traded as low as C$0.81. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 12,775 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.91, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.03. The firm has a market cap of C$60.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

