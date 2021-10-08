BCE (TSE:BCE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $61.43

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$61.43 and traded as high as C$63.75. BCE shares last traded at C$63.49, with a volume of 1,212,404 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$66.89.

The firm has a market cap of C$57.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$61.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.77.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 108.86%.

BCE Company Profile (TSE:BCE)

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

