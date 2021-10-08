Beacon (BECN) Trading 20.4% Lower Over Last Week

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and $1,007.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 85.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00046232 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000639 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000125 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

