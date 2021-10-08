Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans Sells 27,700 Shares

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) CEO John M. Evans sold 27,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $2,321,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BEAM stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.57. The company had a trading volume of 973,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,633. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $138.52. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.49). Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 1,698,870.50%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

BEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,263,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 23.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 155.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 44.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,824,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $154,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

