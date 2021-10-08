Bean Cash (BITB) Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

Bean Cash (CURRENCY:BITB) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Bean Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bean Cash has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Bean Cash has a market cap of $1.92 million and $429.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 67.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bean Cash Profile

BITB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,383,900,000 coins. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum . The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBean is another alternative cryptocurrency. Its Proof of Stake is different from other coins. In addition to only giving all coins that have over 6 hours of age only 6 hours of age in the PoS calculations, the blocks which are found are static blocks similar to PoW. Each PoS block is 1000 coins. “Bean Cash (Ticker: BEAN) is a re-brand of the digital currency and network, previously known as “BitBean” (Ticker: BITB). The “BitBean” blockchain and network began on February 13th., 2015. In 2018 a private company (unrelated to the cryptocurrency previously known as “BitBean”) began using US Trademark authority to usurp the name “BitBean” for its own use. Pre-empting this action, in late 2017, it was decided by Bean Core to rebrand to Bean Cash to avoid unnecessary conflicts. It was the first 'crypto-currency' to implement a maximum of 20MB block sizes, based on Gavin Andersen's proposals to fix Bitcoin's scalability limitations. BitBean was also the first 'cryptocurrency' to pioneer the use of static block rewards in a Proof of Bean (PoB) system — which now makes energy wasting PoW (Proof of Work) systems, inefficient, expensive and archaic!” “

Buying and Selling Bean Cash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bean Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bean Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

