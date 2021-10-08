BeatzCoin Market Cap Hits $1.96 Million (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One BeatzCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $482.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BeatzCoin alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000535 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00045842 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BTZC is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,435,782,357 coins. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BeatzCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BeatzCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.