Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Price Reaches $1,062.98 on Major Exchanges

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be purchased for $1,062.98 or 0.01960030 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a market cap of $76.53 million and $2.59 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.92 or 0.00114174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003592 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.01 or 0.00484965 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00037567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00012084 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001806 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

