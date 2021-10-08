Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196,493 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.05% of Belden worth $249,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 3.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. HM Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 6.3% in the second quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 32.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Belden by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Belden by 62.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.42 per share, with a total value of $249,489.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDC opened at $59.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.05. Belden Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.38 million. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

BDC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

