Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC CSSDF opened at $5.74 on Friday. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $5.74.

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc is a cybersecurity company that provides online security, privacy, and online autonomy solutions worldwide. The company develops and distributes various software products in the online security space, utilizing its proprietary digital distribution technology. It operates the following App Distribution and Web Apps and License.

