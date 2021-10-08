Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kape Technologies (OTC:CSSDF) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of OTC CSSDF opened at $5.74 on Friday. Kape Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $5.74.
About Kape Technologies
Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?
Receive News & Ratings for Kape Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kape Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.