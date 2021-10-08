Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.00.

BLI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research cut their price target on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

BLI opened at $18.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.86 and a beta of 1.76. Berkeley Lights has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.84, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. Equities analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $310,099.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 167,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,799.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the second quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

