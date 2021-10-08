Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.02

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.02 and last traded at $18.02, with a volume of 18818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BLI shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 9.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.68.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.07, for a total transaction of $380,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,135.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 377,629 shares of company stock worth $14,172,032 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 53.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 20,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 41.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,596 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 95.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 21,474 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 163.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 291,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 180,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 123.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 426,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,400,000 after purchasing an additional 235,322 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLI)

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

