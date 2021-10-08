Berry Data One Day Trading Volume Reaches $159,306.00 (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001604 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and approximately $159,306.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Berry Data

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

