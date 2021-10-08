Beximco Pharmaceuticals (LON:BXP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $89.21

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (LON:BXP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.21 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 95 ($1.24). Beximco Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,306 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 89.21 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 85.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25.

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (LON:BXP)

Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited manufactures and markets generic pharmaceutical formulation products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in Bangladesh. The company offers allergic disorder, analgesic and antipyretic, anti-infective, antiviral, cardiovascular, central nervous system, cough and cold, endocrine and diabetes, eye care, gastrointestinal, hormone and steroid, intravenous fluid, musculoskeletal, oncology, respiratory, skin care, vitamin and mineral supplement, and other products, as well as contract manufacturing services to other companies.

