BHP Group (LON:BHP) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.50% from the company’s previous close.

BHP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,810 ($36.71) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($32.66) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,326.67 ($30.40).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 1,913.80 ($25.00) on Friday. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,505 ($32.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,151.73.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

