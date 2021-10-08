Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Oppenheimer

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCYC. B. Riley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.68 and a 12 month high of $49.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of -0.42.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 11,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.33, for a total value of $407,804.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 7,950 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $279,442.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,176 shares of company stock valued at $4,527,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 27,029 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $15,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

