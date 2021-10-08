Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Up 10.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC)’s share price shot up 10.9% on Friday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $47.00 to $65.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics traded as high as $54.29 and last traded at $53.99. 2,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.69.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.22.

In other news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 14,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $496,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,814,047.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.15 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. On average, analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

