Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.22.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $48.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.27 and a beta of -0.42. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $49.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,085.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Kalowski sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $393,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,176 shares of company stock worth $4,527,728 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

