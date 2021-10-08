BidiPass Hits Market Capitalization of $156,395.69 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BidiPass has traded 5.3% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a market cap of $156,395.69 and $42.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00049738 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00238566 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00103283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00012122 BTC.

About BidiPass

BidiPass (BDP) is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org . The official message board for BidiPass is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

Buying and Selling BidiPass

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BidiPass should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.