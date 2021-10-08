Binance USD Price Tops $1.00 (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 8th. Binance USD has a market cap of $13.09 billion and approximately $7.05 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.23 or 0.00048719 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00233455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 13,091,134,137 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

