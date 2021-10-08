BinaryX (BNX) Market Cap Reaches $94.72 Million

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for $51.09 or 0.00094198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BinaryX has traded up 79.9% against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a total market capitalization of $94.72 million and approximately $5.29 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001439 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00749307 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BinaryX Profile

BinaryX (CRYPTO:BNX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,339,513 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,111 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.