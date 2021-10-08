BinaryX Trading Up 79.9% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 8th. In the last week, BinaryX has traded up 79.9% against the dollar. One BinaryX coin can now be purchased for approximately $51.09 or 0.00094198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a market cap of $94.72 million and $5.29 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BinaryX alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001439 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006546 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.39 or 0.00749307 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BNX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,339,513 coins and its circulating supply is 1,854,111 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

BinaryX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BinaryX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BinaryX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BinaryX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BinaryX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.