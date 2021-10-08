Binemon Price Down 2.3% Over Last Week (BIN)

Binemon (CURRENCY:BIN) traded up 26.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Binemon has a total market capitalization of $15.38 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binemon coin can now be purchased for about $0.0189 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Binemon has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00062047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00142917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00093164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.74 or 1.00044214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.69 or 0.06526844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binemon Profile

Binemon’s total supply is 962,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 812,500,000 coins. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Binemon

