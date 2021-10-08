BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.25

BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.25 and traded as high as $3.41. BIO-key International shares last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 46,307 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $26.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). BIO-key International had a negative net margin of 135.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.17%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BIO-key International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI) by 93.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,937 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.82% of BIO-key International worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

About BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI)

BIO-key International, Inc engages in the provision of identity and access management (IAM) platform. The firm’s products include multi-factor authentication, self-service password reset, single sign-on, fingerprint scanners, and civil and large-scale identification. It offers its services to the education, financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail industries.

