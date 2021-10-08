BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $26.98 and last traded at $27.00, with a volume of 1545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.02.

Specifically, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $90,358.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sievers sold 6,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $272,497.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,712,195.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 596,305 shares of company stock worth $23,633,581. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioAtla in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioAtla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.30 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioAtla, Inc. will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 16.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,746,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,175,000 after purchasing an additional 669,358 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 12.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,091,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,270,000 after purchasing an additional 124,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioAtla by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after purchasing an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter worth about $29,052,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in BioAtla by 280.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 647,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,440,000 after buying an additional 477,387 shares in the last quarter. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

