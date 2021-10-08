Biocapital L.P. Samsara Purchases 75,000 Shares of Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) Stock

Graphite Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPH) major shareholder Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 75,000 shares of Graphite Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Biocapital L.P. Samsara also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, Biocapital L.P. Samsara purchased 61,475 shares of Graphite Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $850,199.25.

NASDAQ GRPH traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. The company had a trading volume of 296,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,458. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.04. Graphite Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.83 and a twelve month high of $34.00.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($3.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($3.16). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Graphite Bio, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $9,219,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,844,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $922,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,151,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Graphite Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,305,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GRPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Graphite Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Graphite Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

About Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

