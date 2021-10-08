BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.84

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.84 and traded as high as $4.66. BioCorRx shares last traded at $4.62, with a volume of 685 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $30.64 million, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.99.

BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

BioCorRx, Inc engages in the provision of alcoholism and opioid addiction treatment. It offers treatment philosophy that combines medical intervention and a proprietary cognitive behavioral therapy program specifically tailored for the treatment of alcoholism and other substance abuse addictions for those receiving long-term naltrexone treatments.

