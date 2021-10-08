Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $395.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.75.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $287.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.75. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Biogen will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $745,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

