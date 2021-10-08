Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $290.00 at Barclays

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $395.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $442.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $452.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.75.
Shares of Biogen stock opened at $287.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $318.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.75. Biogen has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Biogen by 1.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 14,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth $745,000. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Biogen
Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.