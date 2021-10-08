Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 88.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,728 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 5.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHVN stock opened at $142.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.43. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a 52-week low of $62.57 and a 52-week high of $151.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

