BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Trading Down 6.2% on Insider Selling

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)’s stock price dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.07 and last traded at $38.26. Approximately 4,076 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 345,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.80.

Specifically, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $464,743.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,452 shares of company stock valued at $11,068,081 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cowen raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.13.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 637.94, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. Equities analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in BioLife Solutions by 323.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after buying an additional 350,290 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 18.7% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 124,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,546,000 after buying an additional 19,674 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 136.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 127,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 73,596 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 74.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 141.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,819 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after buying an additional 107,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

