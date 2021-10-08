Bionic (BNC) Reaches Market Cap of $93,889.83

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bionic has a market capitalization of $93,889.83 and approximately $60.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bionic has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Bionic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.20 or 0.00562618 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000087 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000969 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $639.18 or 0.01174435 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bionic Profile

Bionic is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

Bionic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bionic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bionic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bionic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

