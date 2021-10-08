Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.24

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$9.24 and traded as high as C$10.00. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$9.97, with a volume of 124,133 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 target price (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bird Construction presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.24. The stock has a market cap of C$535.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.