Birdchain Hits Market Cap of $369,812.24 (BIRD)

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Birdchain has a total market cap of $369,812.24 and $204,804.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Birdchain has traded down 11.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Birdchain alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00049161 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.86 or 0.00228364 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.22 or 0.00102823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00012034 BTC.

About Birdchain

BIRD is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . Birdchain’s official website is www.birdchainapp.com . The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Birdchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

