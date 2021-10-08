BitBall (BTB) Market Capitalization Hits $3.24 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $3.24 million and approximately $909,960.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,452.31 or 1.00061630 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00065896 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004779 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00052297 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001430 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.53 or 0.00533887 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004748 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

