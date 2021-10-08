BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Price Down 17.1% This Week

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 8th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $888,638.63 and approximately $111,462.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00049184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.33 or 0.00226003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00102774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00012260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BCV is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

