Bitcloud (BTDX) Trading Up 30.5% Over Last Week

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded up 30.5% against the dollar. Bitcloud has a total market capitalization of $163,659.58 and $437.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,411.90 or 1.00071777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.13 or 0.00066450 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $190.56 or 0.00350471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.24 or 0.00598158 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.16 or 0.00232025 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002190 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,611,919 coins. The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

