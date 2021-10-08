BitCoal (COAL) Price Tops $0.0049

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 8th. Over the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitCoal has a total market cap of $21,949.88 and approximately $10.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.50 or 0.00513296 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000115 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitCoal is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCoal using one of the exchanges listed above.

