Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Billion (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market capitalization of $3.56 billion and $49,471.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 11.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $191.55 or 0.00353164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54,238.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $598.23 or 0.01102965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.94 or 0.00324388 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043276 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002787 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000057 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Cash ABC is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the exchanges listed above.

