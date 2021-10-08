Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Hits Market Capitalization of $145,547.68

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Classic has a market capitalization of $145,547.68 and approximately $1,764.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000441 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00031282 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001242 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000105 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CashHand (CHND) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.