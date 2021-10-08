Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Cap of $442.26 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $2.37 or 0.00004337 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $442.26 million and $12.58 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004390 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000782 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004054 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00026871 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00019441 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

