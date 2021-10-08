Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Trading Up 17.9% This Week

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $67.23 or 0.00123540 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $1.18 billion and $114.60 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.64 or 0.00229035 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00143627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002636 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000402 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

