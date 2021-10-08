BitcoinHD (BHD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.00 Million

BitcoinHD (CURRENCY:BHD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One BitcoinHD coin can now be purchased for about $1.48 or 0.00002703 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinHD has a market cap of $9.00 million and $2.18 million worth of BitcoinHD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitcoinHD has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00061396 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.10 or 0.00142757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.14 or 0.00091655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,698.90 or 0.99982083 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,590.75 or 0.06563400 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinHD Coin Profile

BitcoinHD’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2018. BitcoinHD’s total supply is 6,339,465 coins and its circulating supply is 6,083,016 coins. BitcoinHD’s official Twitter account is @btchdcommunity . BitcoinHD’s official website is www.btchd.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BHD is a new cryptocurrency based on the CPoC (Conditioned Proof of Capacity) mechanism. By using the hard disk as a consensus participant, it can significantly lower energy consumption and entry barrier, making the mining of cryptocurrency safer, more decentralized and for everyone. BHD generates its unique value through mathematics and code. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinHD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinHD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinHD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinHD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

