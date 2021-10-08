BitCore Market Capitalization Tops $3.67 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. During the last seven days, BitCore has traded 13.8% higher against the dollar. BitCore has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $364,900.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54,045.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,560.61 or 0.06588224 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00324419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $595.38 or 0.01101626 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00098985 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $278.66 or 0.00515607 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.82 or 0.00347522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00324102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005163 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

BitCore Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

