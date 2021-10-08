BitDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $18.27 Million (BIT)

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Over the last week, BitDAO has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One BitDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.80 or 0.00003347 BTC on major exchanges. BitDAO has a market capitalization of $416.66 million and $18.27 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00061652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.49 or 0.00145970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00090781 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,012.34 or 1.00454469 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.92 or 0.06384683 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.