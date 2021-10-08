Bitgear (GEAR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. During the last week, Bitgear has traded down 37.2% against the dollar. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitgear has a market cap of $1.41 million and $43,722.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001832 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00062301 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.57 or 0.00143936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00092848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,426.99 or 0.99703934 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,562.65 or 0.06526353 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitgear

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,596,579 coins. Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitgear is medium.com/bitgear . The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io

Bitgear Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitgear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitgear using one of the exchanges listed above.

