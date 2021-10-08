BitTube (TUBE) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. BitTube has a total market cap of $1.44 million and $5,306.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTube has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $281.23 or 0.00515734 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 323,597,143 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

