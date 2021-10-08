Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,294 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,884 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Black Knight worth $9,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,956,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Black Knight by 39.7% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,156,000 after buying an additional 726,393 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 112.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,855,000 after buying an additional 393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 2,173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 396,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,049,000 after purchasing an additional 378,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BKI shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Black Knight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.80.

Black Knight stock opened at $71.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.19. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.60 and a 52-week high of $97.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

