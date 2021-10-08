BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.46% of BlackBerry worth $31,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in BlackBerry by 76.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in BlackBerry by 74.8% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 751.8% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

