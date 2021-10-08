BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,483 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.46% of BlackBerry worth $31,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 867.3% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 374,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after buying an additional 335,785 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in BlackBerry by 246.6% in the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 80,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,319 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 3.1% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,815,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 54,161 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackBerry by 27.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 14,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

In other news, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 7,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $72,910.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,817.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $9.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities upped their price target on BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC cut BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.